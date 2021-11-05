Blotter: Nov. 5
In Rowan county Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A woman’s purse was stolen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Peeler Road.
• An assault was reported Wednesday in the 1100 block of Ruffin Graham Lane.
• Jessie Tillman Dilbeck, 38, was charged Wednesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Ashley Drive in Salisbury.
• Donnie Lee Anderson, 35, was charged on Interstate 85 Wednesday for speeding, failing to maintain lane control, driving impaired and carrying a concealed weapon an Interstate 85.
• Edward Lee Coughenour, 53, was charged Wednesday with being a fugitive from justice in the 15900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Gold Hill.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A man on Thursday reported a disturbance in the 600 block of East Horah Street.
• Telamon on Thursday reported a burglary in the 100 block of West Council Street.
• A woman on Thursday reported larceny in the 600 block of Williams Road.
• A stolen car was reported Thursday in the 800 block of East Innes Street.
• A woman overdosed Thursday in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle.
• Walmart on Thursday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
• A man overdosed Thursday in the 500 block of East Liberty Street.