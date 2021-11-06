expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2021

Ben Rhodes wins Truck Series title

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 6, 2021

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ben Rhodes opened the NASCAR season with back-to-back wins and closed it Friday night by winning the Truck Series championship.

Rhodes finished third at Phoenix Raceway behind race winner Chandler Smith and Stuart Friesen. But he was the first championship contender to cross the finish line and claimed his first NASCAR championship.

Rhodes won for ThorSport Racing, a Truck Series team since 1996 based in Ohio. The team this year returned to Toyota, which claimed the first of three national series championships being awarded this weekend at Phoenix.

It was the first driver and team owner championship for ThorSport.

Rhodes needed a late pass of fellow title contender Zane Smith to win the title. He chased Smith for two dozen laps before getting past him for the title-deciding position with eight laps remaining.

“That was the hardest last 40 laps I’ve ever driven in my life. I was doing things with my race car that were dumb, but we had nothing to lose,” Rhodes said. “Bookends for the season, I am so proud of my ThorSport team.”

Smith finished fifth, behind outgoing Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed, and was runner-up for the title. He sat dejected on the pit road wall after the race.

“I just needed for my truck to turn, man,” Smith said. “But still an insane year, really. We were eight laps away from winning a championship.”

The Rhodes title in his six full season was a bit of an upset in that five-race winner John Hunter Nemechek was the favorite in another Toyota fielded by Kyle Busch. But Nemechek had an early tire issue in the first stage that dropped him two laps behind the leaders and it took him the entire race to make it back on the lead lap.

His break came with the fourth and final caution and Nemechek cycled back to the lead lap, but in the bottom third of the field. Busch paced nervously beside the pit box as Nemecheck tried to pick his way through traffic for the final 40 laps.

He eventually ran out of time and finished the race seventh, good enough only for third in the championship. Matt Crafton finished 12th and last in the championship final four.

“Needed more laps, I guess,” Nemechek said. “I felt like we had the best truck tonight. I drove from about last to seventh.”

The slight consolation was that Kyle Busch Motorsports still celebrated its 10th win of the season with Smith’s race victory, his second of the year.

___

 

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More News

High school football: Salisbury obliterates North Forsyth 49-6 to open playoffs

Lingle mounts successful write in campaign, finishes fifth in Faith election

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

North cruises past Bessemer City 62-0 in playoff opener

Comments

High School

High school football: Salisbury obliterates North Forsyth 49-6 to open playoffs

Local

Lingle mounts successful write in campaign, finishes fifth in Faith election

Local

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

High School

North cruises past Bessemer City 62-0 in playoff opener

News

Police: Armed man fatally shot at Walmart in Charlotte

High School

High school football roundup: Season ends for Carson, Davie

Elections

Lawsuit filed over state’s redistricting maps favoring GOP

Education

UNC Chapel Hill trustees get new powers, propose higher tuition

Nation/World

Democrats end deadlock, House sends Biden $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 5

Business

Former Salisbury High basketball star Shipp brings a new vibe to downtown with restaurant, lounge

Elections

Salisbury voters talks local elections, biggest issues to address

Local

County government funding helps Families First Visitation Station provide much-needed services

Nation/World

American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand make it to Toy Hall of Fame

Business

State sports wagering legislation reemerges in House committee

Elections

State legislators finalize redistricting maps

Local

Interim pay increases for Salisbury firefighters will average 5%

Local

Quotes of the week

Granite Quarry

Student killed in accidental shooting while handling gun in Granite Quarry

Business

Stanly County Airport among sites named as 14 companies face lawsuits over fire suppressant

High School

High school football: Booker a voice for Hornets

Local

Man wins $100,000 with Powerball ticket from Bostian Heights store

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man charged with abusing disabled person

Elections

Tell us what you think about 2021 municipal election results