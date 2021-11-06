High school football: Playoff scores

Fayetteville Seventy-First 28, West Brunswick 6

Class 1A East=

First Round=

Chocowinity Southside 48, Robersonville South Creek 0

Gaston KIPP Pride 44, Jones County 22

Gates County 34, North Duplin 8

Newton Grove Hobbton 56, Salemburg Lakewood 21

North Edgecombe 62, East Columbus 38

Pender County def. Lejeune, forfeit

Perquimans 51, Northwest Halifax 8

Riverside Martin 48, Chatham Central 0

Southeast Halifax 34, Weldon 6

Warren County 32, Pamlico County 22

West Columbus 43, Bertie County 0

Class 1A West=

First Round=

Andrews 34, Kernersville McGuinness 6

Boonville Starmount 65, South Stanly 8

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 51, Albemarle 0

Cherokee 36, Cherryville 15

East Wilkes 24, North Stokes 0

Mitchell County 49, South Davidson 10

Mooresboro Jefferson 39, Avery County 7

Mount Airy 75, Monroe Union Academy 0

Murphy 58, Alleghany County 20

North Rowan 62, Bessemer City 0

Robbinsville 66, Winston-Salem Prep 14

South Stokes 28, Christ the King High School 16

Swain County 40, Hayesville 14

Thomasville 62, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Valdese Draughn 56, Elkin 9

Class 2A East=

First Round=

Burlington Cummings 36, Greene Central 28

Clinton 48, Hertford County 44

East Duplin 63, West Bladen 0

Edenton Holmes 28, North Pitt 22

Elizabeth City Northeastern 52, East Carteret 8

Kinston 27, Eastern Wayne 21

Nash Central 29, Southwest Onslow 28

Princeton 56, Bunn 20

Roanoke Rapids 34, Bartlett Yancey 14

South Granville 44, Newton Grove Midway 21

St. Pauls 56, Goldsboro 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 71, SouthWest Edgecombe 36

Warsaw Kenan 41, East Bladen 34

Washington 63, South Columbus 36

West Craven 54, North Lenoir 6

Whiteville 56, Camden County 0

Class 2A West=

First Round=

Claremont Bunker Hill 21, East Davidson 7

Concord Robinson 33, West Stokes 14

East Gaston 57, Davidson Community School 39

East Surry 30, Newton-Conover 6

Forest City Chase 47, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8

Hendersonville 42, West Stanly 0

Lawndale Burns 56, Mayodan McMichael 14

Maiden 37, Mount Pleasant 7

Marshville Forest Hills 27, Providence Grove 26, OT

Monroe 57, Lincolnton 13

Polk County 29, Southwestern Randolph 14

Reidsville 49, Randleman 7

Salisbury 49, North Forsyth 6

Shelby 55, Swannanoa Owen 3

West Lincoln 41, Surry Central 7

Class 3A East=

First Round=

Burlington Williams 48, Wilson Fike 24

Eastern Alamance 56, East Wake 12

Fayetteville Sanford 64, Currituck County 40

Fayetteville Westover 46, Vance County 8

Greenville Rose 45, Croatan 24

Havelock 33, Rocky Mount 28

Jacksonville 22, Western Alamance 8

Lee County 59, West Johnston 15

North Brunswick 47, South Brunswick 30

Northern Nash 24, Pittsboro Northwood 17

Scotland 35, Southern Durham 13

Smithfield-Selma 54, South Johnston 14

Southern Nash 49, Jacksonville White Oak 9

West Carteret 24, Cape Fear 7

Wilson Hunt 28, Franklinton 14

Class 3A West=

First Round=

Belmont South Point 41, Eastern Guilford 31

Canton Pisgah 29, Southern Guilford 20

Concord 34, Waynesville Tuscola 14

East Lincoln 22, Oak Grove 14

Gastonia Forestview 36, Asheville Erwin 19

Greensboro Dudley 60, North Henderson 0

Hickory 37, Sylva Smoky Mountain 34

Kings Mountain 21, Franklin 17

Lenoir Hibriten 14, Morganton Freedom 13

Monroe Parkwood 42, Rockingham County 19

North Davidson 59, West Henderson 14

Boiling Springs Crest 28, China Grove Carson 7

Statesville 49, Enka 0

Thomasville Ledford 28, Central Davidson 21

West Charlotte 34, Belmont Cramer 10

West Rowan 34, North Lincoln 28, OT

Class 4A East=

First Round=

Cary Panther Creek 49, Southern Alamance 36

Clayton Cleveland 56, Chapel Hill 14

Durham Hillside 45, Greenville Conley 38

Fayetteville Pine Forest 28, Durham Jordan 21

Hope Mills South View 31, Raleigh Sanderson 24

Knightdale 27, Apex Middle Creek 14

New Bern 56, Raleigh Wakefield 49

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 49, New Hanover County 10

Raleigh Leesville Road 27, Holly Springs 13

Raleigh Millbrook 49, Garner 14

Richmond County 52, Fayetteville Britt 14

Rolesville 56, Southern Pines Pinecrest 32

Wake Forest 47, Hoke County 0

Wake Forest Heritage 34, Clayton 12

Wilmington Hoggard 35, Wendell Corinth Holders 0

Wilmington Laney 17, Fuquay-Varina 7

Class 4A West=

First Round=

Asheville 61, Davie County 28

Chambers 73, South Caldwell 20

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 62, Northwest Guilford 7

Charlotte Mallard Creek 29, Matthews Butler 8

Charlotte Myers Park 44, Mooresville 26

Cornelius Hough 52, Greensboro Page 3

East Forsyth 49, Southeast Guilford 0

Greensboro Grimsley 44, Concord Cox Mill 8

Hickory Ridge 31, Asheville Reynolds 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 27, Pfafftown Reagan 21

Lake Norman 28, Northern Guilford 21

Matthews Weddington 35, North Mecklenburg 6

Robert B. Glenn 7, Charlotte Providence 3

South Mecklenburg 27, West Forsyth 21

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, Watauga County 31

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 20, Charlotte Catholic 19

NCISAA Division I 8-Man=

Semifinal=

Cary Christian 64, Kinston Parrott Academy 22

Havelock 33, Rocky Mount Academy 28

NCISAA Division I 11-Man=

Quarterfinal=

Charlotte Christian 42, Arden Christ School 7

NCISAA Division II 11-Man=

Quarterfinal=

Charlotte Country Day 47, North Raleigh Christian 0

Harrells Christian 48, High Point Christian Academy 27

Metrolina Christian Academy def. Asheville School, forfeit

