High school football: Playoff scores
Fayetteville Seventy-First 28, West Brunswick 6
Class 1A East=
First Round=
Chocowinity Southside 48, Robersonville South Creek 0
Gaston KIPP Pride 44, Jones County 22
Gates County 34, North Duplin 8
Newton Grove Hobbton 56, Salemburg Lakewood 21
North Edgecombe 62, East Columbus 38
Pender County def. Lejeune, forfeit
Perquimans 51, Northwest Halifax 8
Riverside Martin 48, Chatham Central 0
Southeast Halifax 34, Weldon 6
Warren County 32, Pamlico County 22
West Columbus 43, Bertie County 0
Class 1A West=
First Round=
Andrews 34, Kernersville McGuinness 6
Boonville Starmount 65, South Stanly 8
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 51, Albemarle 0
Cherokee 36, Cherryville 15
East Wilkes 24, North Stokes 0
Mitchell County 49, South Davidson 10
Mooresboro Jefferson 39, Avery County 7
Mount Airy 75, Monroe Union Academy 0
Murphy 58, Alleghany County 20
North Rowan 62, Bessemer City 0
Robbinsville 66, Winston-Salem Prep 14
South Stokes 28, Christ the King High School 16
Swain County 40, Hayesville 14
Thomasville 62, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Valdese Draughn 56, Elkin 9
Class 2A East=
First Round=
Burlington Cummings 36, Greene Central 28
Clinton 48, Hertford County 44
East Duplin 63, West Bladen 0
Edenton Holmes 28, North Pitt 22
Elizabeth City Northeastern 52, East Carteret 8
Kinston 27, Eastern Wayne 21
Nash Central 29, Southwest Onslow 28
Princeton 56, Bunn 20
Roanoke Rapids 34, Bartlett Yancey 14
South Granville 44, Newton Grove Midway 21
St. Pauls 56, Goldsboro 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 71, SouthWest Edgecombe 36
Warsaw Kenan 41, East Bladen 34
Washington 63, South Columbus 36
West Craven 54, North Lenoir 6
Whiteville 56, Camden County 0
Class 2A West=
First Round=
Claremont Bunker Hill 21, East Davidson 7
Concord Robinson 33, West Stokes 14
East Gaston 57, Davidson Community School 39
East Surry 30, Newton-Conover 6
Forest City Chase 47, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8
Hendersonville 42, West Stanly 0
Lawndale Burns 56, Mayodan McMichael 14
Maiden 37, Mount Pleasant 7
Marshville Forest Hills 27, Providence Grove 26, OT
Monroe 57, Lincolnton 13
Polk County 29, Southwestern Randolph 14
Reidsville 49, Randleman 7
Salisbury 49, North Forsyth 6
Shelby 55, Swannanoa Owen 3
West Lincoln 41, Surry Central 7
Class 3A East=
First Round=
Burlington Williams 48, Wilson Fike 24
Eastern Alamance 56, East Wake 12
Fayetteville Sanford 64, Currituck County 40
Fayetteville Westover 46, Vance County 8
Greenville Rose 45, Croatan 24
Havelock 33, Rocky Mount 28
Jacksonville 22, Western Alamance 8
Lee County 59, West Johnston 15
North Brunswick 47, South Brunswick 30
Northern Nash 24, Pittsboro Northwood 17
Scotland 35, Southern Durham 13
Smithfield-Selma 54, South Johnston 14
Southern Nash 49, Jacksonville White Oak 9
West Carteret 24, Cape Fear 7
Wilson Hunt 28, Franklinton 14
Class 3A West=
First Round=
Belmont South Point 41, Eastern Guilford 31
Canton Pisgah 29, Southern Guilford 20
Concord 34, Waynesville Tuscola 14
East Lincoln 22, Oak Grove 14
Gastonia Forestview 36, Asheville Erwin 19
Greensboro Dudley 60, North Henderson 0
Hickory 37, Sylva Smoky Mountain 34
Kings Mountain 21, Franklin 17
Lenoir Hibriten 14, Morganton Freedom 13
Monroe Parkwood 42, Rockingham County 19
North Davidson 59, West Henderson 14
Boiling Springs Crest 28, China Grove Carson 7
Statesville 49, Enka 0
Thomasville Ledford 28, Central Davidson 21
West Charlotte 34, Belmont Cramer 10
West Rowan 34, North Lincoln 28, OT
Class 4A East=
First Round=
Cary Panther Creek 49, Southern Alamance 36
Clayton Cleveland 56, Chapel Hill 14
Durham Hillside 45, Greenville Conley 38
Fayetteville Pine Forest 28, Durham Jordan 21
Hope Mills South View 31, Raleigh Sanderson 24
Knightdale 27, Apex Middle Creek 14
New Bern 56, Raleigh Wakefield 49
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 49, New Hanover County 10
Raleigh Leesville Road 27, Holly Springs 13
Raleigh Millbrook 49, Garner 14
Richmond County 52, Fayetteville Britt 14
Rolesville 56, Southern Pines Pinecrest 32
Wake Forest 47, Hoke County 0
Wake Forest Heritage 34, Clayton 12
Wilmington Hoggard 35, Wendell Corinth Holders 0
Wilmington Laney 17, Fuquay-Varina 7
Class 4A West=
First Round=
Asheville 61, Davie County 28
Chambers 73, South Caldwell 20
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 62, Northwest Guilford 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 29, Matthews Butler 8
Charlotte Myers Park 44, Mooresville 26
Cornelius Hough 52, Greensboro Page 3
East Forsyth 49, Southeast Guilford 0
Greensboro Grimsley 44, Concord Cox Mill 8
Hickory Ridge 31, Asheville Reynolds 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 27, Pfafftown Reagan 21
Lake Norman 28, Northern Guilford 21
Matthews Weddington 35, North Mecklenburg 6
Robert B. Glenn 7, Charlotte Providence 3
South Mecklenburg 27, West Forsyth 21
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, Watauga County 31
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 20, Charlotte Catholic 19
NCISAA Division I 8-Man=
Semifinal=
Cary Christian 64, Kinston Parrott Academy 22
Havelock 33, Rocky Mount Academy 28
NCISAA Division I 11-Man=
Quarterfinal=
Charlotte Christian 42, Arden Christ School 7
NCISAA Division II 11-Man=
Quarterfinal=
Charlotte Country Day 47, North Raleigh Christian 0
Harrells Christian 48, High Point Christian Academy 27
Metrolina Christian Academy def. Asheville School, forfeit
_