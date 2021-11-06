expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2021

UNC Chapel Hill trustees get new powers, propose higher tuition

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 6, 2021

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — The board of trustees at North Carolina’s flagship university has given itself new power over highly paid faculty appointments in the aftermath of controversy over tenure for a Black journalism professor.

The change at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill puts the chancellor, not deans, in charge of hiring faculty to appointments of longer than three years that are paid $100,000 or more. The trustees’ proposal was approved by UNC System President Peter Hans last week and by the full board at its meeting on Thursday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

The trustees also proposed increases in student costs for tuition, housing and dining, which still need approval by the Board of Governors.

UNC Chapel Hill and its board of trustees gained notoriety over its treatment of investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who was offered an endowed position, but without the security of lifetime tenure that her predecessors had been given. The terms prompted weeks of outcry from within and beyond the campus. Hannah-Jones ultimately reversed her decision to teach at UNC, and instead accepted a chaired professorship at Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington, D.C.

Starting in January, UNC-Chapel Hill’s board will approve new hires for senior academic and administrative officers, as is done for deans and vice chancellors. The change gives board members more information about individual salaries, job descriptions and how those positions relate to the strategic plan heading into the budget process, board chairman Dave Boliek said.

Currently, deans of schools hire all fixed-term faculty members. Now, the higher-paid appointments would go to the chancellor and then be sub-delegated to the provost. All other faculty appointments will be sub-delegated directly to the deans. The rationale behind this change is to give the chancellor a better handle on those longer-term and highly paid faculty members, Boliek said.

Authority to grant tenure to faculty members remains with the Board of Trustees.

The online site campusreform.org reported in May that Hannah-Jones was to make $180,000 to be the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism and Professor of the Practice at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, based on documents the site said it obtained through a public records request. Her contract was to run through 2026, according to Campus Reform.

More News

High school football: Salisbury obliterates North Forsyth 49-6 to open playoffs

Lingle mounts successful write in campaign, finishes fifth in Faith election

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

North cruises past Bessemer City 62-0 in playoff opener

Comments

High School

High school football: Salisbury obliterates North Forsyth 49-6 to open playoffs

Local

Lingle mounts successful write in campaign, finishes fifth in Faith election

Local

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

High School

North cruises past Bessemer City 62-0 in playoff opener

News

Police: Armed man fatally shot at Walmart in Charlotte

High School

High school football roundup: Season ends for Carson, Davie

Elections

Lawsuit filed over state’s redistricting maps favoring GOP

Education

UNC Chapel Hill trustees get new powers, propose higher tuition

Nation/World

Democrats end deadlock, House sends Biden $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 5

Business

Former Salisbury High basketball star Shipp brings a new vibe to downtown with restaurant, lounge

Elections

Salisbury voters talks local elections, biggest issues to address

Local

County government funding helps Families First Visitation Station provide much-needed services

Nation/World

American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand make it to Toy Hall of Fame

Business

State sports wagering legislation reemerges in House committee

Elections

State legislators finalize redistricting maps

Local

Interim pay increases for Salisbury firefighters will average 5%

Local

Quotes of the week

Granite Quarry

Student killed in accidental shooting while handling gun in Granite Quarry

Business

Stanly County Airport among sites named as 14 companies face lawsuits over fire suppressant

High School

High school football: Booker a voice for Hornets

Local

Man wins $100,000 with Powerball ticket from Bostian Heights store

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man charged with abusing disabled person

Elections

Tell us what you think about 2021 municipal election results