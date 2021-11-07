expand
November 8, 2021

Letter: Let’s learn lessons from COVID-19

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of more than 750,000 Americans, surpassing the number of people killed during the Civil War. As a result, the current pandemic has become the deadliest event in American history.

While the virus may have arrived on our shores from elsewhere, the horrific suffering our nation has experienced is largely a self-inflicted tragedy fueled by fear and mistrust. I suspect that future generations of Americans will marvel at our lack of concern for the common good. The safety of loved ones often seems to be subordinate to the pursuit of personal freedom, even at the risk to others.

Most surprising has been the widespread rejection of science. A friend recently sent me this quote:  “Science is not truth. Science is finding the truth. When science changes its opinion, it didn’t lie to you. It learned more.” — Mohamad Safa

May we all learn more and join together to embrace and protect this life that we have been given.

— Keith Townsend

Mt. Ulla

