Letter: Village of support comes through for Families First

I am Beth Hamilton with Families First-NC, Inc. I am the program manager for the supervised visitation program called “visitation station.” I would just like to acknowledge the help that the United Way so graciously gave us this year.

After being funded by the same source for more than 12 years, in August we were told that those funds would not be available to us for the new grant year. We were devastated to say the least. Our program is a referral source for the courts, attorneys and DSS when working with families who are going through domestic violence, custody or substance abuse issues. Our program gives these families an alternative for maintaining that parental bond in a safe manner by having someone monitor the visits and provide law enforcement for security. We are now at risk for not being able to provide these services.

A call was made to United Way for help. They came through with some emergency funds that helped sustain the program. Their support gave us the opportunity to continue without lapse of services.

Along with United Way, I would also like to thank the Rowan County Commissioners for their support as well. Thanks to County Manager Aaron Church for returning my calls, Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds for reading my emails and Commissioner Judy Klusman for her guidance in getting us on their agenda to be considered for funding.

Another thank you to the attorneys and judges that made donations, sent letters of support and contacted people to get the word out that we needed help.

It has definitely taken a village of support from our community partners and we thank you all!

— Beth Hamilton

Salisbury