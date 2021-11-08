expand
November 8, 2021

Catawba College will host indigenous musician, scholar Lyla June

By Ben Stansell

Published 1:25 pm Monday, November 8, 2021

SALISBURY — The Catawba College Equity, Diversity, Justice and Inclusion Task Force is joining forces with the Center for the Environment to host indigenous musician, scholar and community organizer Lyla June tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Crystal Peeler Lounge.

June’s presentation is entitled, “Indigenous Worldview and Restoring Right Relations” and will mix music and speaking. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed here. Masks are required.
June blends studies in human ecology at Stanford University, graduate work in indigenous pedagogy, and the traditional worldview she grew up with in her music, perspectives and solutions. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. focusing on indigenous food systems revitalization.

For more information, contact Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid at mquesada19@catawba.edu

