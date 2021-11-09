expand
November 10, 2021

Area Sports Briefs: Catawba women dominate SAC awards

By Post Sports

Published 10:30 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

From staff reports

 Catawba College forward Hannah Dunn is the  South Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year, while Catawba defender Katie Beck is  the SAC Defensive Player of the Year. Catawba’s Nick Brown is the SAC Coach of the Year.

Dunn, a freshman, leads the conference in goals scored (16) and points (37). She’s third in Division II in points per game (2.47) . Dunn has four game-winning goals.

 Beck, a junior from Clermont, Fla., earns her third consecutive SAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Year honor after anchoring a Catawba defense that surrendered just five goals during the season and had a goals against average of 0.27. In addition to her defensive prowess, Beck netted eight goals and had two assists. Beck was also named SAC Defensive Player of the Week.

 Brown led the nationally ranked No. 9 Indians to a 15-0-2 record during the regular season, going 10-0-1 in conference play.

Joining Dunn and Beck on the All-SAC first team were forward Helen Summerell and midfielder Sydney Jimmo.

Catawba midfielders Kasey Hahn,  Jovana Sanchez and Sharon Mayes made second team All-SAC, along with defender Katie Webb and goalkeeper Sierra Davis.

 

HS volleyball

West Rowan outside hitter Kelcie Love and setter Noe Gaeta were named to the NC Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-region team.

 

HS girls soccer

Salisbury’s Sutton Webb is signing today with the University of Georgia.

 

HS softball

A.L. Brown’s Kaylyn Belfield is signing today with Division I Lipscomb in Nashville, Tenn.

Belfield, who has played outfield and infield, was the conference and district player of the year.

 

College soccer

Catawba forward Tom Savigar was named third team All-South Atlantic Conference.

 

Local golf

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Hal Jordan with a net of 68.46.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Gary Schenk with a net of 62.99.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Bob Turner with a net of 65.61.

Low ‘D’Flight player was Bobby Bryant with a net of 71.42.

Low gross score was a 78, shot by Schenk and Larry Petrea.

Low net winner was Turner.

The Super Senior was Ben Moore, 84, with a net of 69.22.

Frank Masingo shot an 85 to best his age of 86.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice event.

First place went to Calvin Smith and Ralph & Pam Carver in a three-way scorecard playoff.
Second place went to Clarence Hobart, Cameron Snow, Crystal Clement and Larry Lofton.
College football

  The South Atlantic Conference posted three teams in the Super Region 2 rankings.

Mars Hill is No. 6, with Newberry checking in at No. 7 and Lenoir-Rhyne earning the No. 9 spot.

 

 

 

