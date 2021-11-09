expand
Ad Spot

November 9, 2021

Blotter: Man charged with shooting neighbor’s cat with .22-caliber rifle

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

SALISBURY — A 26-year-old man faces animal cruelty charges after he shot a neighbor’s family cat named Kenny.

Jonathan Alexander Humphries was charged Sunday with felony cruelty to animals after an incident on Blue Heron Road. Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Humphries tried to put the cat’s body in a fire pit and hide its collar after shooting it. Another neighbor stopped Humphries from burning the cat, Sifford said.

The trigger for the shooting was that the cat was harassing Humphries’ dog, Sifford said. Humphries allegedly used a .22-caliber rifle from his truck to shoot the cat twice from different distances.

After being charged, Humphries received a written promise to appear in court.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A county government vehicle was truck by a deer Friday in the 100 block of Poole Road in Salisbury.

• Dollar General on Friday reported a break-in that resulted in an estimated loss of $1,565 in the 100 block of Kress Venture Drive in China Grove.

• A knife was seized from a student on school grounds at Southeast Middle School in the 1500 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A catalytic converter on Friday was stolen from a church van at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in the 3700 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A larceny was reported Friday in the 1000 block of Chalet Road in Cleveland.

• A man on Friday reported a missing phone in the 2500 block of Lower Palmer Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported an assault involving a gun in the 2200 block of Amity Hill Road in Cleveland.

• A man reported an assault in involving a gun Friday in the 600 block of Baker Mill Road in Cleveland.

• A man on Saturday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 300 block Sloop Street in China Grove.

• A truck was stolen Saturday from the intersection of Potneck Road in N.C. 801 in Woodleaf.

• A man on Saturday reported a stolen license plate in the 1000 block of Wildflower Lane in Salisbury.

• A woman reported an assault Sunday in the 700 block of North Central Avenue in Landis.

• A man on Sunday reported a vehicle larceny in the 4000 block of Amity Hill Road in Cleveland.

• James Braxton Connell, 33, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Devonta Lovell Brown, 23, was charged Sunday with felony flee to elude.

More News

Blotter: Man charged with shooting neighbor’s cat with .22-caliber rifle

Former Rowan Sheriff’s Office supervisor charged with obstructing justice, possessing stolen gun

Redistricting will change Rowan County’s state, federal representation

Heggins gains on Alexander in mayoral race after provisional, mail ballots counted

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with shooting neighbor’s cat with .22-caliber rifle

Crime

Former Rowan Sheriff’s Office supervisor charged with obstructing justice, possessing stolen gun

Local

Redistricting will change Rowan County’s state, federal representation

Elections

Heggins gains on Alexander in mayoral race after provisional, mail ballots counted

News Main

Strong Hornets defense shuts out Monroe

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board considers reducing which ordinance violators can face criminal charges

News

Veterans Day parade will march through downtown Salisbury on Thursday

News

Political Notebook: Catawba College professors weigh in on mayoral race

Nation/World

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

Nation/World

‘A mass loss of control’: Answers sought in Houston concert

Nation/World

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are Salisbury City Council members, administrators paid?

Education

Catawba College will host indigenous musician, scholar Lyla June

Local

Spencer Fire Department moves up to class two ISO rating

Crime

Blotter: Man jailed for sexual acts with 15-year-old girlfriend

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Pediatrician first noted injuries that produced child abuse charges

Local

Voices of Hope fills Bell Tower Green with uplifting music for families who have lost children, loved ones

Crime

Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

Nation/World

Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths

News

Darnold’s future with Panthers in doubt

Education

Performers give Bell Tower Green Park its first outdoor concert

Local

Spencer Police officer departures prompt agreement with sheriff, letter from state organization

Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods gives officers, students chance to shop for gear

Entertainment

East Spencer rapper’s song featured in popular game NBA 2K22