College basketball: Blue Bears, Indians ready to get started

Staff report

Livingstone’s men’s basketball team returns to action this weekend.

The Blue Bears will play two games in Institute, W.Va. as West Virginia State hosts the Earl Lloyd Classic.

Lloyd, who was a leader on West Virginia State’s undefeated 1948 team, became the first Black player to compete in an NBA game in 1950.

Livingstone, 13-17 in 2019-20, will take on West Virginia State on Friday in the Walker Convocation Center at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Bears will tangle with Davis & Elkins at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Shaw also will be making the trip to West Virginia to play West Virginia State and Davis & Elkins.

The Blue Bears’ last action was a CIAA tourney loss to Winston-Salem State on Feb. 27, 2020. The pandemic erased the 2020-21 CIAA season.

James Stinson has coached the Blue Bears since the 2004-05 season.

Livingstone moves on without high-scoring guard Roger Ray.

Navar Elmore, a shot-blocking 6-foot-9 forward, is the most highly regarded returning player and is on the preseason All-CIAA team.

Livingstone isn’t scheduled to play at home until it takes on Elizabeth City State in a CIAA game on Jan. 6.

•••

Catawba’s men lost 91-58 in an exhibition game at Division I East Tennessee State last Friday.

Catawba was led by freshman Kris Robinson’s 15-point effort, while Trevion Lamar and Ray Kowalski scored 12 each.

Kowalski, who starred at Concord High, is a transfer from the University of Denver, while Lamar came to Catawba from Texas Permian Basin.

The roster once again includes many freshmen and transfers. Familiar faces are big guards Caleb Robinson and Bernard Pelote and 6-foot-10 center Ben Bowen.

The Indians are coming off a shortened 9-11 season under head coach Rob Perron.

The Indians will play twice at Newberry this weekend. They’ll take on Johnson C. Smith on Friday at 5 p.m. They’ll play UNC Pembroke on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Catawba begins South Atlantic Conference play on Nov. 17 at Queens and will debut at home on Nov. 20 when Tusculum visits Goodman Gym.