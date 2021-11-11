Letter: Area fortunate to have United Way

I am writing in support of our wonderful United Way organization of Rowan County. I often wonder how many local residents of this area realize how fortunate we are to have this supportive agency helping with the many non profit groups that need financial support to exist.

The United Way has been an important partner with the Families First agency and provided much-needed financial help to the Families First Second Step program in our local elementary schools. Our social emotional growth program is in its 16th year in the Rowan-Salisbury Schools system, and it has never been needed more.

The past months of COVID have opened new communication and emotional problems not seen before. Second Step, with the support of United Way, will work hard to sooth the bumpy path many Pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade young children facing.

Thank you to the United Way.

— Lea Silverburg

Salisbury