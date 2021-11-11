Overton student names local tributary

SALISBURY —

Overton Elementary first grader JaLai Davis won Rowan Creek Week’s Name the Stream contest and dubbed the creek in front of Overton and Knox Middle school as Heroes Creek.

She attended the unveiling along with principal Marae Reid, city and district officials on Oct. 21.

Overton Elementary and Knox Middle School scholars submitted names for the creek as part of Rowan Creek Week’s initiative to help students and community members understand the importance of local streams and waterways.

The local tributary runs into Grants Creek and then into the Yadkin River chain, which empties into the Atlantic Ocean through the Pee Dee River chain.

Last April, Overton hosted its own mini Creek Week and coordinated programming and collaboration with Isenhour and Hanna as part of a Bright Ideas grant to explore the stream in waders.