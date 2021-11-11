expand
November 11, 2021

Wake Forest gets 22 from Williams in victory over William & Mary

By Post Sports

WINSTON-SALEM  (AP) — Senior Alondes Williams scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Wake Forest breezed to a 77-59 victory over William & Mary in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Jake LaRavia added 13 points and four steals for the Demon Deacons, who led 46-18 at halftime. LaRavia knocked down 6 of his 9 shots as Wake Forest shot 51.7% (31 of 60).

Daivien Williamson scored 10, while freshman Cameron Hildreth came off the bench to contribute 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Dallas Walton had four of the Demon Deacons’ eight blocked shots.

Sophomore Ben Wight scored a career-best 18 points for the Tribe. Wight hit 5 of 8 shots from the floor — adding five rebounds — while the rest of the team made just 17 of 49 attempts. Tyler Rice pitched in with nine assists and eight points.

