November 12, 2021

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with breaking in to terrorize

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:39 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

SALISBURY — A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a handful of crimes after a domestic incident.

Elijah Lamont Graham of Salisbury faces charges for assault on a female, breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, larceny and failing to appear in court or comply.

Maj. John Sifford said Graham was involved in a domestic incident with his girlfriend and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a domestic hold.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Wednesday reported an assault in the 1500 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A woman died Wednesday from an overdose in the 1200 block of Edgefield Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny resulting in a $700 loss in the 1700 block of Earnhardt Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported an overdose Wednesday in the 1000 block of St. Paul’s Church Road in Salisbury.

• A sheriff’s deputy was assaulted Tuesday while trying to detain a runaway juvenile from West Rowan Middle School.

• A man reported being scammed out of $1,500 on Tuesday.

• Joshua Matthew Poole, 29, was charged Tuesday with breaking and entering in the 8400 block of Cloverfield Drive in Kannapolis.

• Joshua Andrew Cook, 41, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 600 block of Sides Road.

• Tiffany Alexandra Davis, 18, was charged Wednesday with fighting in the 100 block of St. Luke’s Church Road.

• Ryan Michael Furr, 40, was charged Wednesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Grace Church Road.

• Brandy Sue Tucker, 30, was charged Wednesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A person vandalized a rental car Wednesday by breaking a window and pouring sugar in the gas tank, disabling the vehicle while it was in a parking lot in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man on Wednesday reported the larceny of automobile accessories with a total estimated loss of $600 in the 300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• David Timothy Bass, 71, was charged Friday with making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station in the 4000 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

