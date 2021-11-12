Quotes of the week

“We didn’t have any big offensive stats, but stats are just something you talk about at the all-conference meeting. When you win, the stats don’t really matter.”

— Brian Hinson, Salisbury football coach as the Hornets improved to 10-0 with a victory to open the playoffs

“The success she’s having, the accolades she’s receiving, it couldn’t happen to a better person. She deserves every single second of this.”

— Matt Parrish, Salisbury soccer coach speaking of Sutton Webb signing with the Georgia Bulldogs

“It has always to been a dream of mine to represent my country in such a prestigious event. I am wholeheartedly delighted in so many ways.”

— Tracy Bradshaw Calfee, who joins Team USA in the IBF Masters World Championships at the Dubai International Bowling Center

“I think it’s just really fun to cook your own food. I feel like it just tastes better whenever you make it.”

— Carson Gordon, fifth grader who is thinking of joining the cooking club as part of Bostian Elementary’s EPIC Tuesdays

“Every vote counts and needs to be treated with intentional and deliberate care.”

— Al Heggins, Salisbury mayor pro tem who is 14 votes behind Karen Alexander as a recount is set for Tuesday in the mayoral race

“In my view, recruitment is difficult because officers today, nationwide, feel unappreciated.”

— Mike James, Spencer police chief as staffing shortages prompted an agreement with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to provide assistance

“It’s a great opportunity for them to see us outside of school, outside of law enforcement.”

— Isaac Miller, Knox Middle School resource officer taking part in a ‘shop with a cop’ event

“I’m trying to go as far as this music will take me.”

— Eric McCluney, East Spencer rapper known professionally as Eriq Trilly on his song being included in the NBA 2K22 video game

“We set out to cultivate community and seems like it’s happening.”

— Jason Walser, Bell Tower Green, Inc. vice president at the park’s inaugural concert