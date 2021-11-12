Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

KANNAPOLIS — City officials say a shooting near G.W. Carver Elementary School on Thursday has turned into a homicide.

Logan Broome, 17, of Kannapolis died from injuries sustained during the shooting. A city spokesperson said Broome was fatally wounded when an unknown person shot into a vehicle in the 500 block of East C Street around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday.

He was flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

While the shooting happened in the same block as Carver Elementary School, it did not happen on school property, a city spokesperson said. Classes were not in session because of Veterans Day.

As the investigation by the Kannapolis Criminal Investigations Division into the incident continues, the city is asking people to provide any information they have about the incident. People can submit tips anonymously to the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers online at cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip or by calling 704-93CRIME or 704-932-7463.

No further details were released.