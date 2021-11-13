Catawba Chiefs Club surpasses 600 members

Tommy Readling

Catawba sports information

The Catawba College Chiefs Club has reached over 600 members in their 2021-2022 membership. This is the 2nd time in the past three years that the Chiefs Club membership has passed the 600 membership level. Chiefs Club President Tommy Readling ’10 announced during November’s Board of Directors meeting that the club surpassed 600 paid memberships.

The current membership base includes over 60 business members that proudly support Catawba College athletics, along with 190 first-time members.

Chiefs Club Director Jeff Childress also spoke to the Board of Directors in the Hurley Room of the Cannon Student Center, stating the campaign to reach 750 members has never been more within reach. Since August, the Chiefs Club has hosted seven team reunions to celebrate prior championships and team reunions. In October, eight individuals were inducted into the Catawba College Sports Hall of Fame that is organized under the Chiefs Club.

The Chiefs Club provides athletic grants-in aid for Catawba’s 23 varsity teams and its 530 student athletes.

A membership to the Chiefs Club provides you free admission to home men’s and women’s basketball games. Take advantage of this opportunity before both teams host Tusculum on Saturday, November 20th. Join the Chiefs Club online today and be part of the growing Catawba College athletics’ famil