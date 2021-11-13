expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2021

Catawba Chiefs Club surpasses 600 members

By Post Sports

Published 2:54 am Saturday, November 13, 2021

Tommy Readling

 

Catawba sports information

The Catawba College Chiefs Club has reached over 600 members in their 2021-2022 membership. This is the 2nd time in the past three years that the Chiefs Club membership has passed the 600 membership level.  Chiefs Club President Tommy Readling ’10 announced during November’s Board of Directors meeting that the club surpassed 600 paid memberships.

The current membership base includes over 60 business members that proudly support Catawba College athletics, along with 190 first-time members.

Chiefs Club Director Jeff Childress also spoke to the Board of Directors in the Hurley Room of the Cannon Student Center, stating the campaign to reach 750 members has never been more within reach. Since August, the Chiefs Club has hosted seven team reunions to celebrate prior championships and team reunions.  In October, eight individuals were inducted into the Catawba College Sports Hall of Fame that is organized under the Chiefs Club.

The Chiefs Club provides athletic grants-in aid for Catawba’s 23 varsity teams and its 530 student athletes.

A membership to the Chiefs Club provides you free admission to home men’s and women’s basketball games. Take advantage of this opportunity before both teams host Tusculum on Saturday, November 20th. Join the Chiefs Club online today and be part of the growing Catawba College athletics’ famil

More News

College men’s basketball: LC Blue Bears drop opener

Catawba Chiefs Club surpasses 600 members

College women’s soccer: Indians roll into SAC tourney final

College basketball: Catawba men start strong

Comments

High School

High school football: Hornets roll over Bunker Hill 49-0

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime

Nation/World

Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoena; Meadows won’t testify

Elections

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new NC congressional district

Crime

North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

Entertainment

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Crime

Two men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with breaking in to terrorize

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with seriously injuring mother, stealing car, attacking officer

Crime

Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

Crime

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

Local

Through teaching, military, RSS’ Susan Heaggans lives lifetime of service

Local

Veterans Day parade gives community opportunity to show appreciation

News

Photo gallery: Veterans Day parade

Local

Quotes of the week

College

Catawba requires masks at basketball games

Education

Partners in Learning gets head start on new therapy program

Local

Yadkin Riverkeeper, New Sarum Brewing will team up to host barbecue fundraiser

East Spencer

Former RSS building in East Spencer under contract with potential buyer

Local

Rowan County native earns national award for HIV/AIDS treatment

Nation/World

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

High School

High school football: West offensive line performing nobly

Crime

Limited details available after shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

Local

Rowan Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown named to new state task force