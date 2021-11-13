expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2021

Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson scored 24 points in Friday's victory. File photo courtesy of ACC

College hoops roundup: Williams leads Wake Forest over Western Carolina

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 13, 2021

WINSTON-SALEM  (AP) — Alondes Williams had a career-high 32 points as Wake Forest defeated Western Carolina 87-75 on Friday night.

Daivien Williamson had 24 points for Wake Forest (2-0). Cameron Hildreth added 13 points. Jake LaRavia had six steals.

Travion McCray had 21 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (1-1). Tyler Harris added 13 points. Marvin Price had 10 points. Nick Robinson had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

 

Young lifts Charlotte over South Carolina Upstate 76-64

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Jahmir Young had 25 points as Charlotte got past South Carolina Upstate 76-64 on Friday night.

Young shot 8 for 10 from the foul line.

Robert Braswell IV had 17 points for Charlotte (2-0). Austin Butler added 16 points.
Bryson Mozone had 21 points for the Spartans (0-2). Jordan Gainey added 11 points. Mysta Goodloe had 10 points.

 

UNC Greensboro tops N. Kentucky 70-69 in OT

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Mohammed Abdulsalam had 13 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Northern Kentucky 70-69 in overtime on Friday night.

De’Monte Buckingham had 11 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (2-0). Khyre Thompson added 11 rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner tied a career high with 28 points for the Norse (1-1). Marques Warrick added 14 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points.

 

Phillips leads UNC Wilmington past Guilford 77-68

WILMINGTON (AP) — Shykeim Phillips had 15 points as UNC Wilmington beat Guilford 77-68 on Friday night.
Jaylen Sims had 13 points and eight rebounds for UNC Wilmington (1-1). Jaylen Fornes added 11 points. James Baker, Jr. had seven rebounds.

Liam Ward had 23 points for the Quakers. Julius Burch added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Gore had 10 points and eight assists.
Delph leads Appalachian St. over E. Tennessee St. 69-67

BOONE (AP) — Justin Forrest hit a pair of free throws with ten seconds left to lift Appalachian State to a 69-67 win over East Tennessee State on Friday night.

Ty Brewer, who pulled the Buccaneers even at 65-65 on a dunk with 1:14 left, missed a 3-point attempt to take the lead with :04 left. Forrest answered with two free throws with :51 remaining to take a 67-65 lead. Ledarrius Brewer’s jumper following an ETSU timeout got the Buccaneers even with :36 left.

Adrian Delph had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Appalachian State (1-1). Donovan Gregory had 12 points and seven rebounds and James Lewis Jr. added eight rebounds.

David Sloan had 15 points and eight assists for the ETSU (0-1). Brewer added 13 points and Brewer had 12 points and eight rebounds.

 

Nance sparks Northwestern to 95-60 victory over High Point

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and sparked a big run to open the second half as Northwestern turned back High Point 95-60 Friday night.

Nance, the son of 13-year NBA veteran Larry Nance, scored 14 points in a 19-7 run to open the second half and the Wildcats turned a one-point halftime lead into a 53-40 advantage and never looked back. Nance hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor. He was 2 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line, hitting both in the pivital run. Nance added four assists.

Ryan Young sank all eight of his shots from the floor and hit 4 of 4 at the free-throw line, scoring 20 for Northwestern (2-0). Boo Buie added 19 points and seven assists, while Ryan Greer scored 15 on 6-of-6 shooting — sinking all three of his 3s. The Wildcats shot 61.4% from the floor (35 of 57) and 40% from distance (8 of 20).

John-Michael Wright paced the Panthers (1-1), who trailed 34-33 at halftime, with 23 points and nine assists. Jaden House had 11 points, while Zach Austin scored 10. High Point made just 21 of 59 shots (35.6%), including 7 of 27 from distance (25.9%).

With the victory, the Wildcats are now 191-93 when facing an opponent for the first time.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More News

Davis scores 26 as No. 19 as North Carolina holds off Brown

Cam Newton: Focus is on present, the past is ‘irrelevant’

WRs Perry, Roberson rise to FBS elite for No. 13 Wake Forest

Bridges, Ball lead Hornets past Knicks 104-96

Comments

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime

Nation/World

Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoena; Meadows won’t testify

Elections

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new NC congressional district

Crime

North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

Entertainment

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Crime

Two men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with breaking in to terrorize

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with seriously injuring mother, stealing car, attacking officer

Crime

Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

Crime

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

Local

Through teaching, military, RSS’ Susan Heaggans lives lifetime of service

Local

Veterans Day parade gives community opportunity to show appreciation

News

Photo gallery: Veterans Day parade

Local

Quotes of the week

College

Catawba requires masks at basketball games

Education

Partners in Learning gets head start on new therapy program

Local

Yadkin Riverkeeper, New Sarum Brewing will team up to host barbecue fundraiser

East Spencer

Former RSS building in East Spencer under contract with potential buyer

Local

Rowan County native earns national award for HIV/AIDS treatment

Nation/World

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

High School

High school football: West offensive line performing nobly

Crime

Limited details available after shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

Local

Rowan Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown named to new state task force

Local

Organizers announce new donations, tactics to get United Way campaign through homestretch