College men’s basketball: LC Blue Bears drop opener
Staff report
INSTITUTE, W. Va. — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome 30 turnovers and 25-percent 3-point shooting on Friday and lost 93-82 at West Virginia State in the season opener.
Navar Elmore led LC with 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Blue Bears shot well on 2s and had a 42-36 edge on the glass.
Glen Abram poured in 35 points for the home team. He was 13-for-14 on free throws.
West Virginia shot 36 free throws, while the Blue Bears attempted 14.
Livingstone is back at it this afternoon against another West Virginia squad — Davis & Elkins.
The game will be played at West Virginia State.