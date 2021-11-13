expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2021

File photo courtesy of ACC -- Armando Bacot played strong defense and added 22 points in Friday night's victory.

Davis scores 26 as No. 19 as North Carolina holds off Brown

By Post Sports

Published 12:02 am Saturday, November 13, 2021

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — RJ Davis scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 19 North Carolina battled through 40 minutes of relentless competition from Brown, outlasting the Ivy League foe 94-87 on Friday night.

Armando Bacot had 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (2-0), who trailed by as many as seven points and never led by more than eight.

North Carolina trailed by two with 7:14 remaining before Davis powered an 18-9 run, making four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the burst. He finished 9 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Dan Friday had 21 points and five assists for Brown, which built its biggest advantage late in the first half and led 50-47 at halftime. Nana Owusu-Anane scored 20 points for the Bears.

Brady Manek came off the bench to score 14 points for North Carolina, and Caleb Love added 13 points, including two free throws with 27 seconds remaining that sealed the win.

BIG PICTURE

Brown: The Bears’ 2020-21 season was canceled because of the pandemic, and they have 10 new players. Brown still showed it had the talent to compete with a top Atlantic Coast Conference team. Brown was picked to finish fifth in the Ivy League but could outperform those expectations if it plays like it did on Friday.

North Carolina: In Hubert Davis’ second game as the Tar Heels’ coach, his team showed it could hold off a persistent opponent.

UP NEXT

Brown: Hosts Central Connecticut on Sunday.

North Carolina: Plays its first road game of the season at Charleston on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More News

Davis scores 26 as No. 19 as North Carolina holds off Brown

Cam Newton: Focus is on present, the past is ‘irrelevant’

WRs Perry, Roberson rise to FBS elite for No. 13 Wake Forest

Bridges, Ball lead Hornets past Knicks 104-96

Comments

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime

Nation/World

Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoena; Meadows won’t testify

Elections

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new NC congressional district

Crime

North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

Entertainment

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Crime

Two men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with breaking in to terrorize

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with seriously injuring mother, stealing car, attacking officer

Crime

Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

Crime

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

Local

Through teaching, military, RSS’ Susan Heaggans lives lifetime of service

Local

Veterans Day parade gives community opportunity to show appreciation

News

Photo gallery: Veterans Day parade

Local

Quotes of the week

College

Catawba requires masks at basketball games

Education

Partners in Learning gets head start on new therapy program

Local

Yadkin Riverkeeper, New Sarum Brewing will team up to host barbecue fundraiser

East Spencer

Former RSS building in East Spencer under contract with potential buyer

Local

Rowan County native earns national award for HIV/AIDS treatment

Nation/World

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

High School

High school football: West offensive line performing nobly

Crime

Limited details available after shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

Local

Rowan Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown named to new state task force

Local

Organizers announce new donations, tactics to get United Way campaign through homestretch