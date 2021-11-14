expand
Ad Spot

November 14, 2021

Cal Thomas: An American (vice president) in Paris

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

When past presidents have seen their approval numbers take a dive, they went on foreign trips. Sometimes this works, but more often it doesn’t, because failure at home often follows them abroad. World leaders can sense failure and its twin, weakness.

Vice President Kamala Harris, whose poll numbers and favorability among the public and even her fellow Democrats have sunk faster than a rock thrown in the River Seine, left for Paris this week where she is attending a five-day meeting “to focus on the plight of migrants and refugees.”

That’s a laugh, because she has done such a terrible job focusing on stopping the flow of migrants into the United States across what used to be called our southern border. It was the first assignment given to her by President Biden and she has literally done nothing about it, leading even a casual observer to conclude neither she, nor the president, are interested in stemming the flow. That may be because President Biden – and former President Barack Obama – have repeatedly said they want to “fundamentally transform America.”

A USAToday/Suffolk survey conducted among 1,000 registered voters from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, found Biden has an approval rating of 38 percent and Harris has an even worse 28 percent approval rating. The poll, as reported by SFGATE.com, found that “Harris is more unpopular than both congressional Democrats (29 percent approval) and congressional Republicans (35 percent approval), which is pretty hard to do as members of Congress often receive low marks in public opinion polls (overall congressional approval is at 12 percent).” SFGATE topped the story with this devastating headline: “Kamala Harris has a comically bad approval rating.”

Comically? Will she now be a target of late-night comedians and “Saturday Night Live” skits? In the event she is, the treatment will likely be gentler than the mean-spiritedness directed at Sarah Palin.

A Google search of “Kamala Harris successes” turns up thin gruel. Most of her “accomplishments” have little to do with actual policy achievements and more to do with supposed achievements related to her race and gender. In her brief time in the Senate, Harris took what has turned out to be the wrong side in the false Russian “collusion” allegations against then-President Trump. She also treated Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh like an already convicted criminal. She sought less to discover information than to impose a pre-determined personal conclusion that he was unfit for the bench.

The White House and some congressional leaders are trying to spin these latest polls to their advantage, but that strategy is unlikely to succeed. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), attempted to explain and dismiss Biden’s declining approval and rising disapproval numbers. Appearing on Fox News, the House Majority Whip said, it’s a “real tough time” to be president. Anytime is a tough time to be president, but some presidents have been more up to it than others. It is becoming increasingly clear that Biden and Harris are not up to their jobs.

The French have some delightful ways of putting things, and in their language some phrases might accurately describe Kamala Harris. The kinder one is “Tu ne sais pas de quoi tu parles,” which means you don’t know what you are talking about. The other is considered vulgar and French slang: “Con comme balai,” which means as stupid as a broomstick. Draw your own conclusions from what Harris has done, or more importantly, not done.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas’ latest book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States” (HarperCollins/Zondervan).

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

More News

Solar showdown: Commissioners will hold public hearing on proposed Gold Hill facility

Koontz debuts lab school showing students the ropes for a full year

Lightning strike prompts long-awaited restorations at historic Organ Lutheran Church

County commissioners will decide on tax incentives for unnamed e-commerce business

Comments

News

Solar showdown: Commissioners will hold public hearing on proposed Gold Hill facility

Education

Koontz debuts lab school showing students the ropes for a full year

Local

Lightning strike prompts long-awaited restorations at historic Organ Lutheran Church

Business

County commissioners will decide on tax incentives for unnamed e-commerce business

Local

Happy Roots seeks volunteer help for largest greenhouse yet

Education

RSS board will consider major pay boost for bus drivers

Local

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas receives grant to build foster care recruitment team

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate improves in September

Lifestyle

‘Freeze Your Buns’ 5K added to Spencer’s Winterfest in honor of David Freeze

Business

‘We’ll be back’: Owners of Hoff’s Grill plan to revive closed restaurant as a mobile food trailer

Nation/World

More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain

Nation/World

Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement

High School

High school football: Hornets roll over Bunker Hill 49-0

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime

Nation/World

Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoena; Meadows won’t testify

Elections

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new NC congressional district

Crime

North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

Entertainment

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Crime

Two men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with breaking in to terrorize

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with seriously injuring mother, stealing car, attacking officer

Crime

Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

Crime

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

Local

Through teaching, military, RSS’ Susan Heaggans lives lifetime of service