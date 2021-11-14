College basketball: Wolfpack brushes off Colgate on late free throws

Associated Press

RALEIGH — Dereon Seabron hit two free throws with two seconds left to lift North Carolina State to a 77-74 win over Colgate on Saturday.

Tucker Richardson pulled Colgate even at 74 with 11 seconds left with a 3-pointer, but Seabron drew a foul and gave the Wolfpack the two-point lead and Ebenezer Dowuona hit the second of two free throws with no time left.

NC State led by one at intermission, 38-37, and extended the lead to as many as eight after Seabron scored at the basket to make it 47-39 with 15:57 remaining. Colgate answered with an 11-2 run and took the lead, 50-49, on a Jeff Woodward layup. Neither team led by more than three points the rest of the way. Casey Morsell and Seabron scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Wolfpack (2-0). Seabron added 10 rebounds and three assists. The Wolfpack shot 28 of 57 from the field (49.1%).

Nelly Cummings scored 19 points to pace Cornell (1-1). Woodward added 14 points off the bench as Cornell shot 25 of 55 from the field (45.5%).

Arkansas tops Gardner-Webb

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Connor Vanover scored 19 points and helped lead a big run that ended the first half to send No. 16 Arkansas over Gardner-Webb 86-69. Vanover had eight points during a 27-5 burst. The Razorbacks (2-0) turned a six-point deficit into a 16-point halftime lead.

JD Notae had nine of his 18 points during the run. Vanover also had seven points while playing just 17 minutes. Vanover, a 7-foot-3 center, was a starter for most of last year, but didn’t play in Arkansas’ final three games as the Razorbacks made the Elite Eight. He also didn’t play in Arkansas’ season opener against Mercer.

Julian Soumaoro scored 20 points and Lance Terry and Kareem Reid each had 16 for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2). Gardner-Webb visits No. 9 Duke on Tuesday night.

Memphis swamps NC Central

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Freshman Emoni Bates scored 15 points and Landers Nolley added 12 to help No. 12 Memphis defeat North Carolina Central 90-51. Jalen Duren and Lester Quinones added 10 points each. Duren also had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (2-0).

Eric Boone had 11 points to lead the Eagles (0-2), who shot 26.2% and were 3 of 25 from 3-point range — missing all 14 of their 15 long-range shots in the second half. N.C. Central committed 26 turnovers.

Jacksonville 63, NC A&T 54: Jordan Davis had 18 points as Jacksonville topped North Carolina A&T 63-54. Mike Marsh had 12 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (2-0).

Bryce Workman added 10 points. Tyreese Davis had seven rebounds. David Beatty had 12 points for the Aggies (0-2). Kameron Langley added 12 points and five steals. Harry Morrice had three blocks.