November 15, 2021

Blotter: Nov. 14

By Natalie Anderson

Published 6:40 am Monday, November 15, 2021

In weekend charges and arrests:

• Leticia Aguirre-Andrade, 30, of China Grove was charged Saturday with misdemeanor obstruction of justice after allegedly making contact with the victim of a child sexual assault and telling her to lie to law enforcement regarding the crime of statutory rape of a victim younger than 15.

• Tavish Huntley, 34, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with misdemeanor assault on a female and resisting public officer. An arrest report states Huntley struck a woman in the head with a broom and that he attempted to evade an officer who was serving a warrant for Huntley.

• Vladimir Corporan, 48, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female after allegedly shoving a woman and making her fall onto the edge of a bathtub.

