Local college basketball roundup: Catawba women romp twice

Staff report

BELMONT — Catawba’s women’s breezed 74-43 at Belmont Abbey on Saturday.

Lyrik Thorne made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Indians (2-0).

Catawba had a 26-7 edge in the turnover battle and blew out Belmont Abbey in the fourth quarter.

Catawba 24 11 15 24 — 74

Belmont Abbey 9 9 16 9 — 43

CATAWBA SCORING — Thorne 18, Downs 13, DeShazo 12, Stanback 10, Ford 7, McIntosh 6, Wampler 5, Davie 3.

•••

INDIANA, Pa. — Livingstone’s women lost 84-40 to Seton Hill (2-2) in Saturday’s season opener.

Sha’Terra Ferrell led the Blue Bears with six points.

The Blue Bears shot 24 percent and made only two 3-pointers.

Livingstone 10 10 12 8 — 40

Seton Hill 23 19 20 22 — 84

LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Ferrell 6, Boyce 5, Alexander 5, McGahee 5, Eason 5, Turner 4, Fulton 4, Marcus 2, Papakonstantinou 2, Carter 2, Griffith 1.

•••

INSTITUTE, W. Va. — Livingstone’s men shot 62 percent in the second half and 52 percent for the game on Saturday to beat Davis & Elkins 88-83 in the Earl Lloyd Classic.

Navar Elmore had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Bears (1-1).

Deshone Hicks made three 3-pointers and scored 24 points. Arion Broadnax added 14 points.

Sam Rolle scored 25 for the Senators (0-2).

Livingstone 34 54 — 88

Davis & Elkins 33 50 — 83

LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Hicks 24, Elmore 15, Broadnax 14, Maddox 9, Parker 7, Carpenter 6, Tiller 5, Anosike 4, McRae 2, Robinson 2.

•••

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Catawba’s men got pounded on the boards and shot 5-for-23 on 3-pointers in Saturday’s 92-68 loss to UNC Pembroke at Elezear Arena.

The Indians got down 19 points at halftime against the hot-shooting Braves (2-0), who hit at a 58 percent clip in the first half.

Caleb Robinson and Kris Robinson scored 15 each to lead the Indians (1-1).

Deon Berrien led the Braves with 18 points.

Catawba 33 35 — 68

UNC Pembroke 52 40 — 92

CATAWBA SCORING — K. Robinson 15, C. Robinson 15, Lamar 11, Gerald 9, Kowalski 9, Nelson 5, Tinsley 4.

•••

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Catawba’s men opened on Friday with an 81-69 win against Johnson C. Smith.

Ray Kowalski made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Caleb Robinson scored 18 and had 11 boards for the Indians.

Dre Nelson had eight assists.

Xavier Jones scored 19 for the Golden Bulls.

J.C. Smith 38 31 — 69

Catawba 41 40 — 81

CATAWBA SCORING — Kowalski 21, C. Robinson 18, Lamar 15, Bowen 13, Gerald 9, Nelson 5.

•••

INSTITUTE, W. Va. — Livingstone’s men lost at West Virginia State 93-82 on Friday on the opening night of the Earl Lloyd Classic.

Glen Abram racked up 35 points for West Virginia State.

Livingstone out-shot the home team from the field, but West Virginia State cashed in on 29 of 36 free-throw attempts.

Navar Elmore led the Blue Bears with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Livingstone 42 40 — 82

West Virginia State 43 50 — 93

LIVINGSTONE SCORING – Elmore 15, Broadnax 11, Carpenter 10, Anosike 8, McRae 7, Parker 7, Maddox 6, Leach 6, Robinson 4, Tiller 2, Hicks 4, Booker 2.

•••

BELMONT — Catawba’s women forced 33 turnovers and romped 86-56 against North Greenville on Friday in their season opener.

Shemya Stanback had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Lyrik Thorne had 15 points, six steals and five assists. Taisha DeShazo made four 3-pointers and scored 17, while Janiya Downs scored 15.

Catawba made 12 3-pointers.

Catawba 25 26 17 18 — 86

North Greenville 12 13 10 21 — 56

CATAWBA SCORING — DeShazo 17, Downs 15, Thorne 15, Stanback 10, Ford 6, Phillips 6, McIntosh 4, Davie 4, Blabon 3, Foskey 2, Roberts 2, Mullins 2.

Friday …