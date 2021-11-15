expand
Ad Spot

November 15, 2021

Local college basketball roundup: Catawba women romp twice

By Post Sports

Published 9:58 pm Monday, November 15, 2021

Staff report

BELMONT — Catawba’s women’s breezed 74-43 at Belmont Abbey on Saturday.

Lyrik Thorne made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Indians (2-0).

Catawba had a 26-7 edge in the turnover battle and blew out Belmont Abbey in the fourth quarter.

Catawba                         24    11   15   24   — 74

Belmont Abbey            9        9    16     9   — 43

CATAWBA SCORING — Thorne 18, Downs 13, DeShazo 12, Stanback 10, Ford 7, McIntosh 6, Wampler 5, Davie 3.

•••

INDIANA, Pa. — Livingstone’s women lost 84-40 to Seton Hill (2-2) in Saturday’s season opener.

Sha’Terra Ferrell led the Blue Bears with six points.

The Blue Bears shot 24 percent and made only two 3-pointers.

Livingstone     10    10    12   8   — 40

Seton Hill         23   19    20  22  — 84

LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Ferrell 6, Boyce 5, Alexander 5, McGahee 5, Eason 5, Turner 4, Fulton 4, Marcus 2, Papakonstantinou 2, Carter 2, Griffith 1.

•••

INSTITUTE, W. Va. — Livingstone’s men shot 62 percent in the second half and 52 percent for the game on Saturday to beat Davis & Elkins 88-83 in the Earl Lloyd Classic.

Navar Elmore had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Bears (1-1).

Deshone Hicks made three 3-pointers and scored 24 points. Arion Broadnax added 14 points.

Sam Rolle scored 25 for the Senators (0-2).

Livingstone         34   54   — 88

Davis & Elkins   33     50  — 83

LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Hicks 24, Elmore 15, Broadnax 14, Maddox 9, Parker 7, Carpenter 6, Tiller 5, Anosike 4, McRae 2, Robinson 2.

•••

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Catawba’s men got pounded on the boards and shot 5-for-23 on 3-pointers in Saturday’s 92-68 loss to UNC Pembroke at Elezear Arena.

The Indians got down 19 points at halftime against the hot-shooting Braves (2-0), who hit at a 58 percent clip in the first half.

Caleb Robinson and Kris Robinson scored 15 each to lead the Indians (1-1).

Deon Berrien led the Braves with 18 points.

Catawba                       33   35   — 68

UNC Pembroke          52    40  — 92

CATAWBA SCORING — K. Robinson 15, C. Robinson 15, Lamar 11, Gerald 9, Kowalski 9, Nelson 5, Tinsley 4.

•••

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Catawba’s men opened on Friday with an 81-69 win against Johnson C. Smith.

Ray Kowalski made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Caleb Robinson scored 18 and had 11 boards for the Indians.

Dre Nelson had eight assists.

Xavier Jones scored 19 for the Golden Bulls.

J.C. Smith      38    31    — 69

Catawba         41     40   — 81

CATAWBA SCORING — Kowalski 21, C. Robinson 18, Lamar 15, Bowen 13, Gerald 9, Nelson 5.

•••

INSTITUTE, W. Va. — Livingstone’s men lost at West Virginia State 93-82 on Friday on the opening night of the Earl Lloyd Classic.

Glen Abram racked up 35 points for West Virginia State.

Livingstone out-shot the home team from the field, but West Virginia State cashed in on 29 of 36 free-throw attempts.

Navar Elmore led the Blue Bears with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Livingstone                     42     40   — 82

West Virginia State        43     50   — 93

LIVINGSTONE SCORING – Elmore 15, Broadnax 11, Carpenter 10, Anosike 8, McRae 7, Parker 7, Maddox 6, Leach 6, Robinson 4, Tiller 2, Hicks 4, Booker 2.

•••

BELMONT — Catawba’s women forced 33 turnovers and romped 86-56 against North Greenville on Friday in their season opener.

Shemya Stanback had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Lyrik Thorne had 15 points, six steals and five assists. Taisha DeShazo made four 3-pointers and scored 17, while Janiya Downs scored 15.

Catawba made 12 3-pointers.

Catawba                    25    26   17   18   — 86

North Greenville    12    13     10  21    — 56

CATAWBA SCORING — DeShazo 17, Downs 15, Thorne 15, Stanback 10, Ford 6, Phillips 6, McIntosh 4, Davie 4, Blabon 3, Foskey 2, Roberts 2, Mullins 2.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Friday …

More News

NC Republicans unveil final budget with pay raises, tax cuts

Commissioners rebuff request for 574-acre solar farm in Gold Hill

High school football: New kid on the block has fit in with Hornets

High school basketball: Carson girls may drop some, but how far?

Comments

News

NC Republicans unveil final budget with pay raises, tax cuts

BREAKING NEWS

Commissioners rebuff request for 574-acre solar farm in Gold Hill

High School

High school football: New kid on the block has fit in with Hornets

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls may drop some, but how far?

BREAKING NEWS

RSS approves bonuses for all employees, pay increases for bus drivers

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Will Biden’s vaccine mandate apply to police, firefighters, local government?

Crime

Blotter: Mother charged with bringing pistol to Shive Elementary School

Crime

Man detained by store employees, charged with attempted rape

Local

Salisbury City Council will discuss uses of environmental cleanup funds, $525,000 grant

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 14

Business

‘We’ll be back’: Owners of Hoff’s Grill plan to revive closed restaurant as a mobile food trailer

Business

Solar showdown: Commissioners will hold public hearing on proposed Gold Hill facility

Education

Koontz debuts lab school showing students the ropes for a full year

Local

Lightning strike prompts long-awaited restorations at historic Organ Lutheran Church

Business

County commissioners will decide on tax incentives for unnamed e-commerce business

Local

Happy Roots seeks volunteer help for largest greenhouse yet

Education

RSS board will consider major pay boost for bus drivers

Local

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas receives grant to build foster care recruitment team

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate improves in September

Lifestyle

‘Freeze Your Buns’ 5K added to Spencer’s Winterfest in honor of David Freeze

Nation/World

More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain

Nation/World

Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement

High School

High school football: Hornets roll over Bunker Hill 49-0

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime