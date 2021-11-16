Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will return to downtown Landis, China Grove

CHINA GROVE — The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will make its return next week to the streets of Landis and China Grove.

The annual parade will start Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Highland Avenue and Main Street in Landis. The procession will continue through downtown Landis until it stops at Limits Street. After a brief pause, the route will restart at 4 p.m. at Kirk Street in China Grove and finish at Ross Street.

The parade started more than 40 years ago and has become a staple of the holiday season for southern Rowan County. It was scheduled to be held last year, but rising COVID-19 case numbers in the area led leadership to cancel the procession.

With about 100 entrants signed up for this year’s parade, there will be no shortage of entertainment. Listed among the participants are antique fire trucks and tractors, cheerleaders, homecoming queens and kings from local high schools, dance troupes and politicians. The winners of China Grove’s Little Mr. and Miss Farmer pageant will also be in the procession. As is custom, Santa Claus will bring up the end of the parade.

“To me, it’s a really good representation of all different areas of our community,” said Patti Price Love, China Grove event planner.

The title of grand marshal this year will be shared by Rowan-Salisbury Schools 2020 and 2021 teachers of the year from schools in the southern part of the county. The teachers will ride on a float jointly sponsored by Landis and China Grove.

Parade spectators are encouraged to watch and cheer on the parade from the sidewalk.

As the parade moves through downtown China Grove, it will pass a large lighted tree stationed in Hanna Park. For the first time, China Grove is having its tree lighting ceremony before the parade. The lighting will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. Students from China Grove Middle School will lead Christmas carols and free hot chocolate will be served.

The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade lineup is as follows:

• China Grove Police Department

• Landis Police Department

• Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• Landis Fire Department

• China Grove Fire Department

• Carson HOSA Club

• South Rowan High School JROTC Raider Battalion

• Grand Marshal RSSS 2020 & 2021 Teachers of the Year

• Bostian Heights Fire Department

• Kannapolis Fire Department

• Kannapolis Antique Fire Collection

• Locke Township Fire Department

• Atwell Township Volunteer Fire Department

• Enochville Fire & Rescue

• Landis Aldermen

• China Grove Town Council

• Rowan County Board of Commissioners

• N.C. Sen. Carl Ford

• South Rowan High School Miss Merry Christmas 2021

• SRHS cheerleaders

• SRHS Raider Regiment

• SRHS Homecoming Queen 2020-21 Paige Chabala

• SRHS FFA

• SRHS Homecoming Queen 2021 Zoie Miller

• JR Ritchie Electric & Trinity UMC Pre-K

• Rowan County Homeschool Association

• Center Stage Dance Company

• Paxton Butler for District Attorney

• Key Real Estate — Tobitha Stewart

• Candice Carter DJ Services

• 2021 Baby Miss Cabarrus County — Eden Ervin; 2021 Little Miss Cabarrus County — Collins Kentfield; 2021 Young Miss Cabarrus County — Abigail Tinsley

• 2021 Majestic Miss Cabarrus County — McKinlee Long; 2021 Tiny Miss Cabarrus County — Lacey Fortson

• Rowan County YFL South Rowan Raiders

• Rowan County YFL 2nd-4th South Rowan Raiders Football & Cheerleading

• Best Orthodontics

• First United Methodist Church

• Carolina Farm Credit

• Camp Gladiator

• Rowan County Republican Party

• Maze of Terror

• The Candy Shoppe on Main

• State Employees’ Credit Union

• Millbridge Elementary School

• China Grove Church of God

• “Ride of Pride” Veterans Appreciation

• China Grove Rotary Club and Rowan Museum

• American Legion Post 185 Commander Wild Bill Corriher and Amanda Macon, principal SRHS

• Amvets Post 565 Queen Erin McKenzie Farmer

• American Legion Post 185 Queen Sydney Paige Hughes

• Triple Threat Dance Studio

• Mike Caskey for Rowan County Sheriff

• Charles Humphrey

• Kristina Cook — State Farm

• F&M Bank

• John Brindle, Rowan County register of deeds

• Main Street Marketplace

• 2021 Little Miss Kannapolis Josie Mae Parris

• Todd Wyrick for Clerk of Court

• Southern Style Cloggers

• Keep Judge Tim Gould

• HP Kidz — Highest Praise FWC

• Dimension Dance Arts

• Little Mr. Farmers Day 2021 Lee Ealey Jr

• Willow Brook Builders, Inc

• Little Miss Farmers Day 2021 Sunny Turner

• NC Transportation Museum

• Cornerstone Church of Salisbury

• Cato for Sheriff

• Sport Clips of Salisbury

• Chris Cline-Antique Tractors

• Cub Scout Pack 328

• China Grove Middle School

• Rowan Little League 8u Softball Allstars

• Jesse C. Carson High School Orange & Blue Crew

• Jesse C. Carson High School Homecoming King and Queen — Garrison Collins & Callie Trexler

• Chris Sease for District Court judge

• Jesse C. Carson High School cheerleaders

• Jesse C. Carson High School Marching Cougars

• Miss Rowan County Veteran 2021 — Bailey Webster

• Brad Potts for Rowan County Sheriff

• Goodman’s Barnyard Christmas — Have A Ball

• Committee to Elect Rebecca Saleeby

• Salisbury Dance Academy

• Committee to Elect Greg Hannold for Sheriff

• Elevation Cheer Company

• Prosale Motors Inc.

• Boogerwoods Haunted Attraction for the Cure of Cystic Fibrosis

• The Forum

• Brandy Cook, district attorney Rowan County

• Embellish Boutique and Brooke and Brooke Attorneys

• Rowan County Democratic Party

• Angie Spillman for Rowan County Commissioner

• Committee to Elect Lauren Hoben

• OPK Road Service

• China Grove First Baptist Church

• Southern Faith Riders

• Phil Austin Stables

• Santa Claus