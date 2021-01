Published 4:02 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The Rowan Chamber’s Minority Business Council was organized in 2016 by a group of local minority business leaders. Elia Gegorek (Gegorek & Associates Realty) is the chair of the Council. There are over 80 participants in the Minority Business Council.

The goal of the Council is to help minority businesses grow and prosper. The Rowan Chamber coordinates meetings, webinars, and networking events. The City of Salisbury is a co-sponsor of the program. Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Small Business Center, Livingstone College, Catawba College and Hood Theological Seminary also provide volunteer support.

For more information on the Minority Business Council, please contact Elaine Spalding at 704.633.4221 or espalding@rowanchamber.com

Women and Minority Owned Businesses